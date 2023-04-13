iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 138,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average of $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.