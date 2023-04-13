iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

