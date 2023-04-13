Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.88% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 20,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

