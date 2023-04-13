Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.99

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.99 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 137.88 ($1.71). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.80), with a volume of 21,015 shares changing hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,363.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.16.

Jarvis Securities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,909.09%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

