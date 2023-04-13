JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $291.78 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $291.78 million and approximately $64.91 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

