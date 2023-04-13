Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $144.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $372,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

