Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.