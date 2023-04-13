Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56.
Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods
In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
