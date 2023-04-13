Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.