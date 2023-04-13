Jefferies Financial Group Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $314.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $313.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.64.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.76 on Monday. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

