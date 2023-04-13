Jefferies Financial Group Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $468.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $468.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $13.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $49.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $59.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RE opened at $365.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.51. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

