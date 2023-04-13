Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

AXP opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average is $156.46. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

