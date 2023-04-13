Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.