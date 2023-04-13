Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

