JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFFU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 317,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

