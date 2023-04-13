JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 317,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.