Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.
MITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.87. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
