Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.54

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.54 and traded as high as C$6.21. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 189,319 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$373.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.52.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

