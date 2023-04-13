JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head to Head Review

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.34% 14.68% 0.99% Capital Bancorp 23.23% 19.75% 1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 5 12 0 2.71 Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $148.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Risk & Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.43 $37.68 billion $12.08 10.64 Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.29 $41.80 million $2.90 5.67

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset and Wealth Management (AWM). The CIB segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, governments, and municipal entities. The CCB segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The CB segment provides comprehensive financial solutions, including lending, wholesale payments, investment banking and asset management products for middle market banki

About Capital Bancorp



Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

