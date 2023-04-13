JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $122.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of LW opened at $108.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

