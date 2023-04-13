JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAC opened at $28.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

