JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.92) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 246.90 ($3.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The firm has a market cap of £14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.17.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($2,033.68). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,967.38). Also, insider John Kingman bought 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,033.68). Insiders have bought 2,271 shares of company stock worth $569,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.