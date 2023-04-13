JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18,267.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after acquiring an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,839,994. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

