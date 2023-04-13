Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.17. 242,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 97.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $317,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

