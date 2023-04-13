Kava (KAVA) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $449.53 million and $19.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00062068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00038694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 477,957,412 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,951,437 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

