KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

TMO stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $586.00. 200,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $561.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

