KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. 54,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,355. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

