KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,103. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

