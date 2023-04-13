KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $48,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

