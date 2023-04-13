Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $509,115.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of -1.56.
About Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF
The Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of residential and apartment real estate companies from developed countries. RESI was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.
