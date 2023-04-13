Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMPR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.25.
Kemper Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of KMPR stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85.
Kemper Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
About Kemper
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
