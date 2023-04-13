Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 136,826 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,826 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,605,000 after buying an additional 1,201,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after buying an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 765,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

