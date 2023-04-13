Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 216,511 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $78,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

