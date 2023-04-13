Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $205.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

