Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 110,159 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $32,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

