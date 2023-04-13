Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 201,771 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $43,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

