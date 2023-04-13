Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 182,142 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,525,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,142 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

