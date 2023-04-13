Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,859,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18,738.4% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $249.03. The stock had a trading volume of 480,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.20. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.