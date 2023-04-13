Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 992,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,676. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

