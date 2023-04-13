Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,886. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

