Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

