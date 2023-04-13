Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $190.70. 995,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,366. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

