Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $318,973,000 after acquiring an additional 785,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.34. 3,708,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114,480. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

