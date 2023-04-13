Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18,738.4% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 54,716 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.48. 416,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.