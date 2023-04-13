Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $55,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,825,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

