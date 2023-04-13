Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258,941 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $103,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP remained flat at $110.59 during trading on Thursday. 1,488,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,091. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $122.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.