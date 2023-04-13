Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,277 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $125.92. 1,965,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.