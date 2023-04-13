Keybank National Association OH Sells 52,875 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.31% of Hess worth $136,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Stock Up 1.1 %

HES traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 463,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

