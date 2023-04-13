Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $66,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.62. 679,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.