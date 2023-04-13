KeyCorp Weighs in on Entegris, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $122.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 330.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

