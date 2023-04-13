KickToken Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $3.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00028396 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,147.53 or 1.00011160 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.008382 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $250.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

